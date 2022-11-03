Sony Music Masterworks debuts two singles from composer Bear McCreary's original soundtrack to God of War Ragnarök and announces the album's wide release on Wednesday, November 9. Available everywhere now, "God of War Ragnarök" and "Svartalfheim" are two instrumental tracks written by McCreary for the hugely-anticipated video game, which debuts on PlayStation5 and PlayStation4 consoles Wednesday, November 9. Having previously scored 2018's God of War, McCreary returns to the legendary gaming franchise for its newest iteration, once again imbuing the score with traditional Northern European instrumentation, folk elements and an Icelandic choir to capture the game's Nordic influences. As showcased on today's two tracks, McCreary reunites with Faroese singer Eivør, who contributes her captivating vocal stylings throughout the score.

Of the soundtrack, composer Bear McCreary says, "When I set out to score God of War Ragnarök over three years ago I began by reading a lengthy script. Hours later, tears ran down my face as I turned the final pages. In order to musically support this ambitious new narrative, I would need to fill God of War Ragnarök with new musical themes and sounds, and interweave them with material from my score from God of War (2018). I hope that gamers around the world will feel the joy and passion that went into the making of this music."