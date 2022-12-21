Oscar Shortlists in Original Score and Song Categories Announced
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 95th Oscars in ten categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song).
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
15 scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 95th Academy Awards. 147 scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
Avatar: The Way of Water - Simon Franglen
Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Goransson
Devotion - Chanda Dancy
Don't Worry Darling - John Powell
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux
The Fabelmans - John Williams
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Nathan Johnson
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat
Nope - Michael Abels
She Said - Nicholas Britell
The Woman King - Terence Blanchard
Women Talking - Hildur Gudnadottir
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. 81 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:
"Time" from Amsterdam
"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Til You're Home" from A Man Called Otto
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR
"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
"Good Afternoon" from Spirited
"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman
"Stand Up" from Till
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash
"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing
"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, while the Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
