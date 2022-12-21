The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 95th Oscars in ten categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song).

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

15 scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 95th Academy Awards. 147 scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Avatar: The Way of Water - Simon Franglen

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Goransson

Devotion - Chanda Dancy

Don't Worry Darling - John Powell

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Nathan Johnson

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat

Nope - Michael Abels

She Said - Nicholas Britell

The Woman King - Terence Blanchard

Women Talking - Hildur Gudnadottir

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. 81 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:

"Time" from Amsterdam

"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Til You're Home" from A Man Called Otto

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

"Good Afternoon" from Spirited

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

"Stand Up" from Till

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, while the Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.