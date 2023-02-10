Today, following its recent nominations for Best Original Score for The Golden Globes and Best Score for the Critics' Choice Awards, Mercury Classics Soundtrack & Score release Hildur Guðnadóttir's brooding original motion picture soundtrack for Women Talking, the poignant film based on Miriam Toews 2018 novel of the same name. Written and directed by Sarah Polley, Women Talking is released in UK cinemas from 10th February 2023.

Women Talking is a highly emotive and inspiring story, based on the best-selling novel by Miriam Toews, that follows a group of women from an isolated religious community who grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith.

Hildur Guðnadóttir's affecting, ruminative score captures the film's emotional complexity. Rousing guitar-led motifs underpin the folk-influenced score, punctuated by unsettling percussion and mournful strings.

Of the soundtrack, Hildur Guðnadóttir explains "Women Talking tells a story inspired by true events. While the story is both doomsday and a call to prayer, the music needed to be a vehicle for hope  a way forward from a situation that is unbearably dark. It was a very interesting process for me to go through because I inevitably had to put it in context with the big forward and backwards movements that women have been experiencing. Instead of allowing myself to be paralysed with anger, I felt the way forward was to lean into friendship and connection, as we experience in the film."