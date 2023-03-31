Today, Friday 31st March, Mercury Classics Soundtrack and Score will release the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for fantasy action-adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves by Grammy-winning, and Emmy & BAFTA-nominated composer Lorne Balfe.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant all star in this epic fantasy based on Hasbro's iconic table-top game Dungeons & Dragons.

From expansive, adrenaline-fueled orchestrations, featuring racing strings and plucked harps to mournful melodies, jaunty lute-lead motifs and dramatic choral sections, Lorne Balfe's thrilling orchestral score brings this action-packed film to life.

On scoring the film, Balfe says "I'm so happy to be the composer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. I started playing this game when I was 7 years old and I'm excited for a new generation to discover the game I loved growing up with. The score is filled with delicate mystical Celtic journeys mixed with the large cinematic lush orchestra. I really got to tap into my Scottish roots with this one!"