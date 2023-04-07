The Tiny Beautiful Things Original Series Soundtrack arrives April 7 on Hollywood Records. The 19-track album features score cues by Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer Ingrid Michaelson and composers/producers Gabriel Mann and Juan Ariza. In addition to the score, Michaelson wrote and recorded a new original song for the series, "Not Gone," featured in the finale episode, as well as an exclusive cover of the Indigo Girls favorite, "Closer to Fine," featured in the premiere episode. The soundtrack also includes a tender rendition of The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" by Grammy-nominated artist Ruby Amanfu.

"Writing the score for Tiny Beautiful Things was one of the most fulfilling and scary experiences I've had," Michaleson said. "I didn't think I had the skill set, but Gabe's experience in this world mixed with my producer Juan's understanding of my music and composition yielded such a lovely and rewarding experience."

The highly anticipated new Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things from Liz Tigelaar, is based on Cheryl Strayed's New York Times bestselling book of the same name. Starring Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, the 8-episode series is streaming now on Hulu.