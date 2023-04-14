Netflix announces the release of the upcoming album of Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson's score for Florida Man, titled Florida Man: Swamp Jams from the Sunshine State. The album features a musical odyssey that journeys listeners between psychedelic jazz, smoky-guitar and other unique sounds from the Sunshine State. It will be available for streaming and digital download on April 14, 2023, the day after the series premiere.

Florida Man was created by Donald Todd, and stars Édgar Ramirez as a cop investigating a crime in his home state of Florida. The series co-stars Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Emory Cohen, Paul Schneider, and Clark Gregg. The seven part limited series was executive produced by Donald Todd alongside Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan through their production company Aggregate Films.

When asked about the scoring process, the duo shares, "We had fun inventing a steamy, sweaty neo-noir soundtrack that captures the askew nature of the show. We wanted to do something that wasn't our standard score album so we booked the best band we could to play down our themes as if we were recording a record in the days of yore."