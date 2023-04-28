Available today, Walt Disney Records releases the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring score by composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab. Sounds from the Galactic Skylanes features music from a variety of recording artists in-game.

Both albums released today are the audio companions to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis. This narratively driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.

Music Director Nick Laviers shared "These albums represent the fruits of a multicolored three-year collaboration between myself, Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab which has seen us play roles as musical architects, writers, critics and experimenters as we created the score and worked with the talented crew who helped us realize it in-game. It has also seen us in the role of music producers and developing rewarding working relationships with the Cantina bands. And of course, having a lot of fun along the way. We've built on the foundation of character themes and musical stylings first developed in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and learned some valuable lessons during the process about how to craft the music of the game with even more finesse and maturity (but never ignoring playfulness!)"

Commenting on their score, composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab said, "It is our absolute honor to creatively reunite with each other, as well as with our friends at Respawn, EA, Lucasfilm Games and Disney, to bring you the music for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This music is the culmination of our shared passion for musical experimentation and growth, combined with a mutual love for one of the greatest stories ever told; Star Wars! It represents the extraordinarily hard work of an incredible team of more than one hundred London orchestral musicians at Abbey Road and Air Studios, fifty singers, a world-class recording crew, and one of the best production teams in the business. Together, we have composed and recorded over eight hours of brand-new, unique music for the "Star Wars Jedi" series, almost four of which are featured on the original score soundtrack album.

Barton and Haab continued, "Alongside this album, we are also thrilled to present a carefully curated Cantina album—really the first of its kind, which adds the diverse talents of some amazing bands and artists to the Star Wars universe. We sincerely hope you enjoy this epic new musical chapter in the story of Cal Kestis, BD-1, Merrin, Greez Dritus, and Cere Junda."

Steve Schnur, Electronic Arts' President of Music said, "Because it's perhaps one of the most iconic entertainment franchises of our time, crafting music for a new Star Wars title can be one of the greatest challenges in any composer's career. With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton have now created an epic score that takes the adventure and grandeur of the Star Wars galaxy to extraordinary new realms. Sounds from the Galactic Skylanes is not only the first-ever album of original songs from a Star Wars title but one of our most exciting projects to date. These 15 songs have been exclusively written and recorded by a select group of breakthrough artists for an album of music that is decidedly Mos Eisley Cantina by way of Coachella. Both projects stand proudly on their own within the classic collection of Star Wars music."