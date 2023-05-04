Sony Music Entertainment today releases two albums of music from Netflix and Shondaland's new series and the latest in the Bridgerton universe, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Available everywhere now, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series) features a brand-new reimagining of "If I Ain't Got You" by 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist and global superstar Alicia Keys. The captivating new rendition, "If I Ain't Got You" (Orchestral Version) by Alicia Keys featuring Queen Charlotte's Global Orchestra was recorded alongside a 70+ piece Global Orchestra, made up entirely of women of color. A powerful companion video for "If I Ain't Got You" will be released on Netflix's YouTube channel.

The album further features the series' six signature instrumental covers of modern pop songs. From creator, writer and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available exclusively on Netflix now.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series) is available today on all DSPs. Also included within the 8-track collection is Kris Bowers' first-ever original song for the world of Bridgerton, "A Feeling I've Never Been," which the composer co-wrote with hitmaking songwriter Tayla Parx. A vinyl version of the soundtrack will be released later this year.

Meanwhile, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) is an album of score music by composer Kris Bowers, who returns to the world of Bridgerton after scoring both the first and second seasons of the hit series. Successfully crafting the classical-meets-contemporary sound synonymous with the series, Bowers continues to expand his soundscape for Queen Charlotte, once again offering a fresh new collection of music befitting the prequel's distinct storyline, themes and characters