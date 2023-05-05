Announced this week were new composer assignments for Danny Elfman (Beetlejuice 2), Marcelo Zarvos (The Equalizer 3) and Bruno Coulais (Bolero), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 45 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend are (with music by): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (John Murphy) and Love Again (Keegan DeWitt).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (17 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Anne Dudley (The Full Monty, American History X) is turning 67 on Sunday, May 7

- Brian Tyler (Furious 7, Iron Man 3) is turning 51 on Monday, May 8.

- Bruce Rowland (The Man from Snowy River, Lightning Jack) is turning 81 on Tuesday, May 9.

- Debbie Wiseman (Wilde, Lesbian Vampire Killers) is turning 60 on Wednesday, May 10.

- Jay Ferguson (The Office, NCIS: Los Angeles) is turning 76 on May 10.