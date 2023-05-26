The brand new soundtrack for Disney's The Little Mermaid, is available now at Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and on CD. The vinyl is available for pre-order at Disney Music Emporium and is set for release on May 26. The "Part of Your World" visualizer video can be seen on YouTube. The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The songs feature music from Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Director/producer Rob Marshall says, "Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda have written three thrilling new songs and one new reprise for this film, which is kind of amazing. It's extraordinary actually." He continues, "I had always wanted to work with Alan, but somehow our paths never crossed. This time they luckily did. And what a joy it was to collaborate with Alan on not only a completely new film score, but also these spectacular new songs. Of course, the idea of moving forward without the late great Howard Ashman was daunting to say the least, but we were fortunate to have my dear and brilliant friend Lin step in as lyricist, with his great respect and love for Howard and the original score."

The film features three new songs and a new reprise from Menken and Miranda, which include "Wild Unchartered Waters," performed by Eric; "For the First Time," performed by Ariel; "The Scuttlebutt" performed by Scuttle and Sebastian, and an additional reprise of "Part of Your World," for Ariel.