Sony Music Masterworks today releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Original Score) with music by composer Daniel Pemberton. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Pemberton for the second installment in the Oscar-winning animated film trilogy. Pemberton returns to the franchise after scoring 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a breakout hit with fans and critics alike who praised the composer's orchestral-meets-electronic score for its breadth and expansiveness as well as its groundbreaking use of record scratching within a soundtrack. For the sequel, Pemberton has expanded his original soundscape to encompass new stories in the multiverse setting, incorporating everything from operatic tenor vocals and a 100-piece orchestra to Indian percussion, punk rock, techno drums, multi-layered electronics, detuned cellos, time-stretched beats and more. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse debuts exclusively in theaters today.

Of the soundtrack, composer Daniel Pemberton says, "The Spider-Verse is the only place I can combine electronics, record scratching, an orchestra, a goose, a punk rock band, hip-hop beats, whistling and opera and have it not feel weird. As well as adapting and expanding on the musical themes and sounds of the first film, there is an avalanche of new sonics and motifs for all the characters and worlds, greatly expanding how this very unique universe sounds and connects together. Like everyone else involved with this incredible piece of cinema, I have tried to push the boundaries of what a superhero film score can be to hopefully create music like nothing you've heard before."