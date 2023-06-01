Platoon is set to release the soundtrack for the Apple TV+ Original series Life By Ella, featuring original music by celebrated multi-instrumentalist composer Aaron Gilhuis. The soundtrack features an upbeat, powerful, and emotional Pop/Indie Rock score, utilizing modern synth and guitar production to capture the spirit of the series. Platoon will release the album digitally on Friday, June 2 in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day on June 4.

Notes Gilhuis: "For the Life by Ella soundtrack we were really trying to capture Ella's new outlook on life, by finding the hope and joy of living life to the fullest and not wasting the time we have. We used contemporary pop rock guitars and synths to capture the upbeat, powerful sound and the world that Ella lives in."