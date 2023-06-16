WaterTower Music is elated to announce today's release of the soundtrack to Warner Bros. Pictures' film The Flash. Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is now in theaters.

The Flash serves as the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film, and sees director Muschietti reunite with noted collaborator, two-time Grammy- and BAFTA-nominated composer Benjamin Wallfisch, who created all of the music found on The Flash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Fans got an enthusiastic taste of the highly anticipated soundtrack over the past few weeks with the early release of 4 four tracks: "Worlds Collide", "Run", "I Am Batman" and "Sounds About Right, Bruce, and can now hear the entire, 43-track soundtrack, which is currently available for digital purchase and streaming, and available as a preorder for Triple LP, Two-Color Vinyl and Double CD.

Benjamin Wallfisch discussed working with Andy Muschietti: "Andy has created something truly incredible with this movie, and as always I was honored to have been invited to be a part of his creative family. It's not only one of the most spectacular and exciting superhero films ever made, everything is drawn together by a powerful emotional core which motivated the earliest sketches Andy and I worked on together, all the way back in 2020."

Wallfisch further reflected on the film and the music of The Flash. "The movie is also of course a love letter to the legacy of DC, right back to its earliest origins, and one of the most exciting challenges for me was to celebrate that history, whilst still looking to the future with completely new material. I'd also like to highlight the incredible musicians who performed this music with such unbelievable virtuosity, fire and commitment. The movie challenged us to attempt the near-impossible, and at every turn our orchestra not only met but exceeded what we might have imagined. A huge thank you to Andy, Barbara and everyone at DC and Warner Bros. for this amazing journey.