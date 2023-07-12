Sony Music Masterworks today releases Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Music from the Motion Picture) by composer Lorne Balfe. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Balfe for the film, which is out now exclusively in theaters from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Of the score, Lorne Balfe comments: "It's always exciting and thrilling to score a film which such a legacy as Mission Impossible. I first began writing for this project over 3 years ago and the goal was to create an adrenaline-fueled, emotional and exhilarating score to match the pulse pounding intensity of the film. For this score, we were able to record in cities which form the locations of the filming, bringing a different level of authenticity and emotional connection to the music. We recorded Choirs in Venice, The Swiss Drums Corps in Switzerland, Orchestra's in Venice, Vienna and London along with an epic bongo session made up of 35 players, it sounded incredible in the room and a nice ode to Fallout. This is by far my most expansive score to date with 555 musicians playing across 5 cities. It was an honour to work with such world-class talents and an excellent team that helped cultivate a finished score that is truly special."

Christopher McQuarrie, director, writer and producer of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One adds: "What you're about to listen to represents three years of trial and error, bold experimentation and exhaustive attention to the smallest emotional detail. It is, quite simply, the kind of score they just don't make anymore. And yet Lorne Balfe did."