Walt Disney Records releases the soundtrack from Disney's original live-action film Haunted Mansion today. The score is brilliantly "executed" by Oscar, Grammy, and Primetime Emmy-nominated composer Kris Bowers, plus a "lively" track from the "spirit-rousing" New Orleans octet, The Soul Rebels.

Haunted Mansion is inspired by the eponymous classic theme park attraction, and tells the tale of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers. The film opens in theaters this Friday, July 28. Tickets can be purchased on Fandango, the nation's leading online movie ticketing service, or wherever tickets are sold.

The soundtrack transplants listeners directly into the beloved Disney theme park attraction, with suspenseful and buoyant dynamics which evoke all the thrills of the ride. Said Kris Bowers, "I've always wanted to have the opportunity to write a score like this, and growing up in LA, I've been a fan of the Haunted Mansion ride and the music from the ride since I was a kid. I had an incredible time writing music for all of the thrills, scares and exciting moments in this film, and Justin and I worked hard to get as much of the iconic sounds of the ride and the original Grim Grinning Ghosts theme as possible."