Sony Music Masterworks announces today, Friday 11, the release of Gran Turismo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Grammy-winning composer Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski. The soundtrack is available everywhere, August 11 while the film itself releases exclusively in theaters by Sony Pictures on August 25.

Co-composer Andrew Kawczynski notes "It's truly been an incredible journey co-writing the score for the Gran Turismo soundtrack alongside my talented collaborator Lorne Balfe and everyone at 14 Street Music. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the musicians, arrangers, and everyone else who put in the long hours and dedication to make this score possible. A special thank you to our director, Neil Blomkamp, for his incredible vision and inspiring us through his stunning visuals and race sequences, as well as the producers and everyone at Sony for their creative input and guidance.

Writing this score was an absolute pleasure, Lorne and I decided to explore the world of vocal manipulation in order to enhance the fast paced nature of the film and bring a certain humanity to the score. We felt the weight of the responsibility to honor Gran Turismo's legacy and devoted fan base. Gran Turismo pioneered sim racing over the past 30 years and we used this as inspiration to create a sonic world that pays respect to the gaming world while exploring new territories in synthesis. Thank you to the video game composers Lorne and I decided to bring on for contributing to this music sound design and help merging the worlds of video games and film.

Thank you to everyone involved for turning our musical vision into reality. Here's to the power of collaboration and the endless possibilities it brings to the world of music."