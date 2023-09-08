Today, Milan Records announced the release dates for The Wheel of Time season two Prime Video Original Series Soundtracks by award-winning composer Lorne Balfe. The Wheel of Time: Season 2, Volume 1 (Prime Video Original Series Soundtrack) is available for preorder today and will release on September 8, 2023. Making its debut today, the lead single from the Volume 1 album titled Egwene al'Ver is available for a first listen now.

Available for preorder now, the Volume 1 album is the first of an eventual two volumes of original music, which Balfe wrote for the second season of the fantasy series. It serves as a conceptual album of 11 key theme tracks, each tailored to a different character in the new season.

The recordings of both albums were a global effort with recording sessions taking place at Abbey Road in London, Abriguerio Recording Studios in Spain, as well as various project studios in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Chicago.

Balfe returns to The Wheel of Time universe after composing three albums for the series' first season, which also included a similar conceptual album of key themes. The official season one playlist is available for fans to stream while they await the release of the season two soundtracks.

"This season, we really tried from the beginning to accentuate the high stakes, action and dark threats in each episode, expanding upon the themes from season one while introducing new ones as the world continues to expand," Balfe said. "Like in season one, vocalists recorded singing in "Old Tongue", which follows the narrative as it develops throughout season two. We kept the same musical palette, but moved away from the traditional fantasy tropes and incorporated more elements of electronic, dreampop, folk, classical and even dark wave into each track. This was a great way to show the musical evolution of the characters and how they have come into their own."

The second season of The Wheel of Time will premiere the first three episodes on Friday, September 1, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.