WaterTower Music Announces 'The Nun II' Soundtrack
WaterTower Music is thrilled (and chilled!) to announce today's release of The Nun II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with original music by Academy Award-nominated composer Marco Beltrami. The Nun I opens in theaters in North America on September 8, 2023 and internationally beginning September 6, 2023.
Composer Marco Beltrami says: "One of the interesting aspects of The Nun II is that it was filmed in the French countryside and has a classic feel to it. As a result, the score could afford to be rooted in a traditional orchestral setting, while simultaneously exploring some more modern and processed techniques. We had a great time exploring and creating the musical voice for the film, including recording some goat bleats!"
