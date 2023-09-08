WaterTower Music is thrilled (and chilled!) to announce today's release of The Nun II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with original music by Academy Award-nominated composer Marco Beltrami. The Nun I opens in theaters in North America on September 8, 2023 and internationally beginning September 6, 2023.

Composer Marco Beltrami says: "One of the interesting aspects of The Nun II is that it was filmed in the French countryside and has a classic feel to it. As a result, the score could afford to be rooted in a traditional orchestral setting, while simultaneously exploring some more modern and processed techniques. We had a great time exploring and creating the musical voice for the film, including recording some goat bleats!"