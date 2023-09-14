Milan Records today releases Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (Original Score), an album of music by composers P.T. Adamczyk and Jacek Paciorkowski for the new expansion to CD PROJEKT RED's massively popular video game. P.T. Adamczyk returns to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 after scoring the original 2020 game, this time working alongside co-composer Jacek Paciorkowski to build on the hard-hitting, high-tech, and action-packed undercurrent of Cyberpunk 2077's soundscape. Taking listeners deep into the shadowy world of secret agents, high-stakes espionage, and political intrigue, the music of Phantom Liberty brings the game's story and characters to the forefront, brimming with as much risk, mystery, and intensity as the game itself.

Of the soundtrack, composer P.T. Adamczyk says, "It's great to be back in Night City! Working on the score for Phantom Liberty immersed us again in the unique dystopian world of Cyberpunk 2077 - this action-packed, cyber-enhanced, intense realm, where music serves to underscore this futuristic environment. But this time, we were also presented with the opportunity to build a spy thriller through our music, further deepening the Cyberpunk 2077 soundscape with a conspiratorial, behind-enemy-lines vibe, which ramps up the feeling of constant uncertainty and anxiety. Phantom Liberty's score puts a big emphasis on the expansion's story and describes the difficult relationship between the main characters, especially the complicated Reed/So Mi/Myers triangle in which V gets entangled. It really helps to create a feeling of hesitation, with the player not really being able to tell right from wrong, truth from lies, or friend from foe."

"I'm completely psyched about Dogtown and its addition to Night City. And I'm incredibly thankful to have the opportunity to add my own fingerprint to Phantom Liberty's modern spy-thriller soundtrack," adds composer Jacek Paciorkowski. "It was amazing for me to be able to reach into the dark and eerie world of sounds that worked so well with the dystopian reality of Cyberpunk 2077, and then help to create something new and distinct for the expansion. One of our main focuses behind the music we composed - aside from the characters in Phantom Liberty - is player choice and the consequences attached to that. While writing for multiple threat layers and alternative cues for resolutions may seem complicated, it was a great opportunity for us to take our creativity beyond the linear boundaries of writing a traditional music piece. Thank you so much for listening!"