Fresh on the heels of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale comes the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Deluxe Soundtrack album. The soundtrack features killer performances by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Jason Veasey and includes four original songs written by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Sara Bareilles, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Michael R. Jackson. The deluxe edition also includes two bonus tracks and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

The deluxe album follows the release of Steve Martin's rendition of "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" and Meryl Streep / Ashley Park duet, "Look for the Light" and the recently released original score by 6-time Emmy nominee Siddhartha Khosla.

Pasek & Paul and Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman on "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?":

"Writing a patter song where Steve Martin accuses baby triplets of murder was certainly never on our 2023 bingo card," says Pasek & Paul. "Getting to create a big number for such a comedic and musical hero of ours - alongside our wickedly brilliant friends Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman - turned out to be a bonkers and beautiful dream come true. Steve's commitment to this song, full of tongue twists and absurd alliteration, was a total joy to behold and a wonderful collaboration we will never forget."

When asked for a quote, Wittman and Shaiman delivered it in lyrical form:

"Which Of The Broadway Writers Wrote It? / Who Of The Four Had The Wherewithal? / Was It Marc & Scott / Placing Rhymes In Each Slot? / Or Did All Alliteration Come From Pasek & Paul? / Which Of The Broadway Writers Wrote It? / Four On A Page Seemed A Lot At First / But We Laughed And We Sang / Till The Set Bell Rang / Then Steve Martin Sang It Sweet / For The Masses Who Can Tweet And Quote It / The Answer Is All Of The Big Four Broadway Writers Wrote It!"

Sara Bareilles and Pasek & Paul on "Look for The Light":

"It was so easy to say yes to this invitation," says Bareilles. "I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come. I am such a fan of the Only Murders AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep truly felt like a dream. Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process. Ashley Park's glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it. It truly couldn't have been a more seamless experience- how lucky am I to be a part of it!"

For Pasek & Paul, Bareilles was a dream collaborator, "We were so fortunate to be able to create this song for the legendary Meryl Streep alongside her. As longtime fans of Only Murders, Meryl and Sara, this opportunity was basically the most perfectly algorithmic targeted ad someone could throw our way.

"Getting to shape this song around Meryl's voice and working together in the studio and on set was a dream, and we are three very lucky songwriters. Meryl not only amazed us with her usual brilliance and mastery of the craft but also inspired us with her humility and tireless work ethic. While it is unfair for someone to be so wonderful at everything, it's a basic human truth that we all must reckon with!"

Siddhartha Khosla on the score:

On creating the score, Khosla said, "The musical score for Only Murders in the Building is built around several themes for our characters-feelings of love, loss, loneliness, and companionship. For this new season, I composed new themes for our new characters, one of which is a theme for Loretta (Meryl Streep). I had extensive conversations with showrunner John Hoffman and our editors about the musical needs of each scene, then I'd create the score and record it with our amazing live orchestral ensemble with our incredible players."