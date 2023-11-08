The Marvels Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with a score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and all digital platforms. Marvel Studios' The Marvels hits U.S. theaters on November 10.

Commenting on the score, Karpman said, "The Marvels is the most epic score that I have ever created. I am so proud to bring this extraordinary radical team of Super Heroes to life with new unique sounds of space, percussion, massive orchestra and the human voice."

Also available today is a Lofi version of Laura Karpman's theme for The Marvels, Higher. Further. Faster. Together. (Lofi Girl x Thaehan Lofi Remix). This marks the first time that a Marvel Studios' theme has been reimagined in the soothing Lofi style. Lofi music, well-known for its power to evoke relaxation, nostalgia, and deep contemplation, takes on a refreshing new dimension in this composition. Remixed by Lofi Girl and Thaehan, "Higher. Further. Faster. Together." is now available for streaming.