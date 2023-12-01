Milan Records today releases Eileen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by multi-instrumentalist, composer and Arcade Fire member Richard Reed Parry. Available everywhere now, the album features an original score written by Parry for NEON's new film based on author Ottessa Moshfegh's bestselling novel. For Eileen, Parry has infused the score with noir jazz and chamber music elements, adorning his intricate compositions with an improvisational flair befitting the film's 1960s setting. Paired with off-kilter woodwinds and orchestral strings, the result is a brooding, frenetic soundscape that heightens the darkly captivating onscreen story. Starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, Eileen debuts in select theaters today before expanding wide next Friday, December 8.

Of the soundtrack, composer Richard Reed Parry says, "Scoring Eileen was an extremely enjoyable musical challenge - figuring out the puzzle of who these mysterious and beguiling characters truly were, how to use music to connect to them and their strange relationships, and the even stranger story they wove themselves into, was a constant delight. What an utterly unique and excellent film."