Milan Records today announces the release of Obliterated (Soundtrack form the Netflix Series) by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson and shares the album's lead single, a special remix of one of the score's key cues by worldclass DJ and producer Benny Benassi. Available in full tomorrow, December 1, the album features original score music written by Birenberg and Robinson for Netflix's newest action-comedy series, produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, which follows a special forces team derailed from their high stakes mission by the debauchery of Las Vegas. Taking a cue from the series' setting, Birenberg and Robinson have crafted an EDM-tinged soundscape that captures not only a night out on the Strip but also the series' high octane action. Included within the album is a special contribution from EDM superstar Benny Benassi, who puts his spin on one of Birenberg and Robinson's score tracks with a special remix.

Of his remix, DJ and producer Benny Benassi says, "I was thrilled when I was asked to do this and had so much fun working on the remix. I sent Leo and Zach my first shot which I thought was pretty hard but they wanted it even noisier, which was great for me. It reminded me of the noisy, loud music from the Nineties I've always loved. So I pulled out all the stops. All aboard the Party Bus!"

Composer Zach Robinson adds, "We're huge fans of Benny and there is nobody we would rather have entrusted with this remix. Until this very moment, there has been no definitive track about the glorious American tradition that is the 'Party Bus.' Hopefully we've changed the game for all future proms and bachelorette parties."

"The score to Obliterated is what happens when two 90s kids who love EDM and vintage Jerry Bruckheimer films put our raver helmets on," adds composer Leo Birenberg about their work on the series. "It's gargantuan in size, loud as hell, and probably permanently damaged our speakers. If Michael Kamen took LSD and wandered into Electric Daisy Carnival, we'd like to think this is what would come out. It's arguably the most fun we've ever had. And we are the fun guys."