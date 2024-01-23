Academy Awards Nominations Announced
This morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for The 99th Academy Awards. The nominees in the music categories are as follows:
Best Original Score
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Best Original Song
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
"What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 4 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. A complete list of nominees for all categories is available at oscars.org.
- Jan 23Academy Awards Nominations Announced
- Jan 19Weekly Roundup: January 19
- Jan 18BAFTA Nominations Announced
- Jan 12Weekly Roundup: January 12
- Jan 12Hollywood Records Announces 'Echo' Soundtrack
- Jan 12Milan Records Announces 'The Book of Clarence' Score Album
- Jan 7Danny Elfman, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson & John Powell Win Big at Emmy Awards
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: