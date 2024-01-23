This morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for The 99th Academy Awards. The nominees in the music categories are as follows:

Best Original Score

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix



Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

"What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell



The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 4 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. A complete list of nominees for all categories is available at oscars.org.