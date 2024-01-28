Hollywood Records and FX announce the release of the original soundtrack to the FX eight-episode limited series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, with the main title theme by fifteen-time Academy Award nominee, Emmy and six-time Grammy winning composer Thomas Newman and score by composer Julia Newman. The 28-track digital album is available today on digital platforms:

"I had no idea what to expect when I began creating the score for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, says Julia Newman. "I knew I would have to discover what it meant to define dramatic structure over an eight-episode series while establishing a sonic vocabulary flexible enough to vacillate between the glamour of New York high society and a totalizing loneliness, reality, and fevered fantasy. I sought to underline the heartbreak of broken friendships, the tumult of an alcoholic mind and the charismatic twinkle of Turman Capolte. This soundtrack represents some of my favorite moments from the score and hopefully encapsulates the wide tapestry of human experience explored in the series."