'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' & 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Win Grammy Awards Visual Media Categories
The 66th Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles today. The nominees and winners in the visual media categories are as follows:
Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:
Winner: "What Was I Made For?" From Barbie The Album Songwriters: Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish)
"Lift Me Up" From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Songwriters: Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi (Rihanna)
"I'm Just Ken" From Barbie The Album Songwriters: Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Ryan Gosling)
"Dance the Night" From Barbie The Album Songwriters: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa)
"Barbie World" From Barbie The Album Songwriters: Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Winner: Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams
The Fabelmans - John Williams
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson
Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:
Winner: Barbie The Album
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
AURORA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media:
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory
Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab
Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J. Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers
God of War Ragnarok - Bear McCreary
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner
