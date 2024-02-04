The 66th Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles today. The nominees and winners in the visual media categories are as follows:

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:

Winner: "What Was I Made For?" From Barbie The Album Songwriters: Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish)

"Lift Me Up" From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Songwriters: Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi (Rihanna)

"I'm Just Ken" From Barbie The Album Songwriters: Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Ryan Gosling)

"Dance the Night" From Barbie The Album Songwriters: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa)

"Barbie World" From Barbie The Album Songwriters: Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Winner: Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson

Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:

Winner: Barbie The Album

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

AURORA

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever