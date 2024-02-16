Milan Records today releases Scavengers Reign (Original Max Series Soundtrack) by composer Nicolas Snyder. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Snyder for the first season of Max's original sci-fi anime series. Taking place on the fictional planet of Vesta, Scavengers Reign required a sonic palette befitting its out-of-this-world setting. With sweeping orchestral melodies, regal piano themes, cerebral synthwork and moving vocal features, Snyder's expansive 18-track collection pays homage to classic sci-fi scores while also providing an inimitable soundscape tailored to the series' otherworldly setting. Lauded by the New York Times as, "a lush, magnificent, hypnotic story of human survival," the critically acclaimed first season of Scavengers Reign is available now to stream in its entirety on Max.

Of the soundtrack, composer Nicolas Snyder says, "The score to Scavengers Reign was such a joy and privilege to create, and I'm so thrilled to finally welcome it into the world in soundtrack form. This music was made to not only express each character's interior landscape but also live symbiotically amongst the gorgeous and strange exterior flora and fauna that makes up the planet Vesta. I've even asked the show's sound designer, Axel Steichen, to thread some of the world's atmosphere throughout the soundtrack. There's a deep nostalgia embedded in the music that nods to many classic sci-fi scores of the past while ideally creating something that, as a whole, feels fresh and special. I can sincerely say that nearly every aspect of this show was crafted with love and passion and the music is no exception."