Takeshi Furukawa, renowned for his sweeping orchestral compositions with a modern cinematic flair, has crafted an original score for Netflix's live-action reimagining of Avatar: The Last Airbender available everywhere now. Furukawa enlisted a live orchestra and choir for each episode. While paying homage to the beloved themes of the animated series, Furukawa seamlessly integrates his classical background, creating a score that promises to captivate both new and old fans alike. Going beyond the screen, Furukawa undertook the additional task of creating a distinct theme for each of the respective nations, infusing their fictional worlds with rich history and cultural depth. Furukawa's music becomes an integral part of the immersive experience, enhancing the fantastical and action-packed quest undertaken by Aang, Sokka, and Katara. The live-action adaptation, helmed by showrunner Albert Kim and a talented team of executive producers and directors, promises to bring a new dimension to the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, with Furukawa's score serving as a powerful and emotive backdrop to the epic tale of elemental mastery and world-saving adventures.

Takeshi Furukawa notes, "I'm excited to present the original soundtrack for Avatar: The Last Airbender. This has been a massive project involving close to 300 musicians, with recordings taking place across the world from Los Angeles, London, Vienna, and Budapest, to Mumbai, Chennai, Beijing, and Tokyo. We endeavored to create a sound as soaring and colorful as the cinematic world of Airbender itself. I sincerely hope you enjoy the show and the music!"