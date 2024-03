The 14th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were handed out last night at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The winners in the major film/TV music categories are as follows:

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

George Drakoulias - Barbie

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Toko Nagata - Joy Ride

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Lindsay Wolfington - Theater Camp

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A NON-THEATRICALLY RELEASED FILM

Tie:

Angela Asistio - Chang Can Dunk

Toko Nagata - Totally Killer

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

Music Supervisor: George Drakoulias

Performer: Billie Eilish

Songwriters: Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION - TELEVISION DRAMA

Gabe Hilfer - The White Lotus Season 2

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION - TELEVISION COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Frankie Pine - Daisy Jones & The Six Season 1

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR TELEVISION

"Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)" from Daisy Jones & The Six

Music Supervisor: Frankie Pine

Performer: Daisy Jones & The Six

Songwriters: Jason Boesel, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Johnathan Rice, Stephony Smith

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A DOCUMENTARY

Jonathan Finegold - Little Richard: I Am Everything

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A DOCUSERIES

Andrea von Foerster - Welcome to Wrexham Season 2

