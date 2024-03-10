The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 96th Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Original Score
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Best Original Song
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
Winner: "What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.