The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 96th Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Original Score

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix



Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

Winner: "What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell



The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.