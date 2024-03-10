Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell Win Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 96th Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:
Best Original Score
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Best Original Song
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George
Winner: "What Was I Made For" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.
