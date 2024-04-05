Milan Records has released "The Creatures of Nature," the lead single from Sasquatch Sunset (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by The Octopus Project. Featuring vocals from film lead Riley Keough, today's single arrives ahead of the 23-track album's full release on Friday, April 12, coinciding with Bleecker Street's limited theatrical release of the film. The film opens nationwide on Friday, April 19.

The Octopus Project reflect on the song, saying, "The Creatures of Nature comes from a concept that David Zellner had to end the film - we started with a recording of him speak-singing the lyrics and the direction to craft something inspired by 'Come Wander with Me,' a folk ballad sung by Bonnie Beecher in a 1964 Twilight Zone episode.

We always knew that this song would be the last thing audiences heard before leaving the theater, and we wanted to create something that musically conveyed the bleak ambiguity in the last shot of the film. Riley Keough perfectly captures that haunting beauty with her voice and we couldn't have been more honored for her to sing our song. She recently told us that it was the most beautiful song she's ever sung - our hearts melted."