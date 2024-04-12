Announced this week were new composer assignments for Daniel Pemberton (Fly Me to the Moon), Tyler Bates (MaXXXine) and Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (Speak No Evil), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 40 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Arcadian (Kristin Gundred & Josh Martin), Civil War (Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow), The Long Game (Hanan Townshend) and Sting (Anna Drubich).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Lisa Gerrard (Gladiator, Whale Rider) is turning 63 today.

- Herbie Hancock ('Round Midnight, Death Wish) is turning 84 today.

- Bill Conti (Rocky, The Right Stuff) is turning 82 tomorrow, April 13.

- David Bell (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Enterprise) is turning 70 on Wednesday, April 17.

- Jan Hammer (Miami Vice, Dark Angel) is turning 76 on April 17.

- Andrew Powell (Ladyhawke, Rocket Gibraltar) is turning 75 on Thursday, April 18.