Lakeshore Records is set to release Boy Kills World—Original Motion Picture Score with original music by BAFTA-nominated composer Ludvig Forssell, digitally on April 26. The score utilizes exhilarating orchestra, electronics and otherworldly atmospherics to create an apocalyptic backdrop to the futuristic thriller. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will release the film directed by Mortiz Mohr and starring Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery & Famke Janssen in theaters April 26.

Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy

(Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left Boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Notes Forssell: "The Boy Kills World official score album is a work of love carefully crafted to portray the mind of a main character who is both deaf and mute. Boy, the titular character, goes on a rampage of revenge and does indeed 'Kill World,' while also forming his first true bonds of friendship... other than that of the apparition of his dead sister. Needless to say, the score had to reflect this insanity and does so with a plethora of musical approaches spreading from retro film score to synthwave all the way to death metal. At its core, the music is tied together by a simple theme and a cluster of voices reflecting that which goes unheard to our story's hero. The Boy Kills World score features a multitude of solo musicians along with orchestra and children's choir all recorded all across the globe to create a sound that is both versatile and aggressive enough to kill but also very intimate - and in a way, immature - just like Boy."