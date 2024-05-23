Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, Academy Award-winning composer of Finding Neverland, passed away this past Tuesday, May 21 in Krakow, Poland after a years-long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

The composer's other film scoring credits include Tom McCarthy's The Visitor, Adrian Lyne's Unfaithful, Aaron Schneider's Get Low, Janusz Kaminski's Lost Souls, Lasse Hallström's Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Agnieszka Holland's Washington Square and Jerzy Kawalerowicz's Quo Vadis?. He also received the Knight's Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta in 2007, and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 from the Polish Film Academy for his contributions to Polish cinema. In addition to his scoring work, he founded the Instytut Rozbitek in Poland as a European center for development of new work in the areas of film, theater, music, and new media and was also the founder/director of the Transatlantyk Festival, held annually in Łódź.