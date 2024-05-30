Sony Music Masterworks today announces Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Original Motion Picture Score) with music by Grammy-winning, and Emmy & BAFTA-nominated composer Lorne Balfe. Available Friday, June 7 and for preorder now, the album features an original score written by Balfe for the fourth installment in the iconic film franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Balfe returns to the world of Bad Boys after scoring 2020's Bad Boys for Life, once again imbuing his score with familiar themes and expanding upon them. Making its debut today is album title track "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die," which finds Balfe paying homage to Mark Mancina's theme to the original 1995 film while establishing a distinct new sound for its third follow-up. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die debuts exclusively in movie theaters Friday, June 7 from Sony Pictures.

Of the soundtrack, composer Lorne Balfe says, "Working with Jerry [Bruckheimer], Adil and Bilall is always such a pleasure given their creative input and love for music in general, so when I got the call to return as the composer on Bad Boys: Ride or Die it was a no-brainer. Mark Mancina's original theme is instantly recognisable so it was crucial to use this as the blueprint for the score. I expand on the iconic theme by upping the pace in order to keep up with the action-packed sequences, and quick-witted humour that is seen throughout the film."