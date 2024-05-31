Composer Amelia Warner has written the score for Disney's Young Woman and the Sea which follows the remarkable story of Olympic swimmer Trudy Ederle. The soundtrack, released by Hollywood Records is available today, May 31, on digital platforms, coinciding with the film's theatrical release.

Warner reflects on the score, "It was an honour and a privilege to be a part of this incredible story and to being Trudy's story to the world. It is long overdue... I wanted to create a score that could stand alongside some of the incredible scores Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer have brought into the world. Something bold and powerful that reflected Trudy's remarkable achievements. The score is full of melody and themes and was a joy to write, the sports theme feels propulsive and exciting and her family theme being the emotional anchor to her story."