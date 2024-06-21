Walt Disney Records releases Vol.1 (Episodes 1-4) music for the Star Wars series The Acolyte from Lucasfilm. The score composed by Michael Abels is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms. The series is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Music from Star Wars: The Acolyte - Vol. 2 (Episodes 5-8) will be released on July 19 and will include the original song Power of Two performed by three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét and co-written by Monét, Oscar and Grammy winning producer D'Mile and Abels.

Commenting on the score, Abels said "The instrumentation of the score is classic orchestral with 21st-century innovations. The multi-cultural percussion is live and virtual with heavy use of Taiko drums. Some of the wind instruments are also virtual, to achieve a sound that is of this world and beyond. Sonic textures and processed effects were incorporated to create terrifying musical moments, giving those sounds an organic quality, rather than electronic. Voices are a crucial element with a limited use of a large choir, but throughout the score, there is a featured group of diverse female voices representing the twins' home planet and the culture in which they were raised."