WaterTower Music has today announced the release of the highly anticipated House of the Dragon: Season 2 (Soundtrack from the HBO Series), which features 31 tracks from Season 2 of House of the Dragon - the second season of the hit show arrived on HBO and Max in June and saw its season finale air last night. All the music on the soundtrack was created by lauded Emmy Award- winning and Grammy nominated composer Ramin Djawadi, who crafted the immensely popular musical scores from Game of Thrones, and HBO's Westworld had this to say:

"In composing the score for the second season of House of the Dragon, I wanted to create music that continues to develop in parallel with our two sides, Green and Black. Though fans everywhere must choose, our score celebrates and grieves with both sides equally as the story unfolds. Collaborating with show runner Ryan Condal was a fantastic experience, and his vision for the show helped define the score's role across the many iconic scenes from George RR Martin's incredible story. Each season of this series stretches the music in a way that feels new while still being connected to its roots. I can't wait for fans of the show to enjoy this album and connect with House of the Dragon's many powerful characters and moments through its music."