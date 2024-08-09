Announced this week were new composer assignments for Laura Karpman (Captain America: Brave New World), Alexandre Desplat (Unstoppable) and Carter Burwell (Good Fortune), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Borderlands (Steve Jablonsky), Cuckoo (Simon Waskow) and It Ends with Us (Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Cuckoo (7 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Toby Chu (The Monkey King, Bao) is turning 47 on Sunday, August 11.

- Emile Mosseri (Minari, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) is turning 39 on August 11.

- Mark Knopfler (Wag the Dog, The Princess Bride) is turning 75 on Monday, August 12.

- Zacarias M. de la Riva (Automata, Black Snow) is turning 52 on August 12.