Oscar Shortlists in Music Categories Announced
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Oscars in nine categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song).
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One hundred seventy scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Seventy-five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:
"Speechless" from Aladdin
"Letter To My Godfather" from The Black Godfather
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Da Bronx" from The Bronx USA
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"Catchy Song" from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
"Never Too Late" from The Lion King
"Spirit" from The Lion King
"Daily Battles" from Motherless Brooklyn
"A Glass of Soju" from Parasite
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"High Above The Water" from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose
Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and concludes on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Related Titles
- 1917 (2019)
- Aladdin (2019)
- Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- The Black Godfather (2019)
- Bombshell (2019)
- Breakthrough (2019)
- The Bronx, USA (2019)
- The Farewell (2019)
- Ford v Ferrari (2019)
- Frozen II (2019)
- Harriet (2019)
- Jojo Rabbit (2019)
- Joker (2019)
- The King (2019)
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
- Little Women (2019)
- Marriage Story (2019)
- Motherless Brooklyn (2019)
- Pain and Glory (Dolor y gloria) (2019)
- Parasite (2019)
- Rocketman (2019)
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
- The Lion King (2019)
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)
- Toy Story 4 (2019)
- Us (2019)
- Wild Rose (2019)
- Dec 16Oscar Shortlists in Music Categories Announced
- Dec 13'6 Underground' Soundtrack Relased
- Dec 13Weekly Roundup: December 13
- Dec 13'Bombshell' Soundtrack Released
- Dec 12Walt Disney Records Announces 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Soundtrack
- Dec 11Music.Film Recordings to Release 'Seberg' Soundtrack
- Dec 11Varese Sarabande Announces 'Anne with an E' Soundtrack
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: