The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Oscars in nine categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song).

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One hundred seventy scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Seventy-five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:

"Speechless" from Aladdin

"Letter To My Godfather" from The Black Godfather

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

"Da Bronx" from The Bronx USA

"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

"Catchy Song" from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

"Never Too Late" from The Lion King

"Spirit" from The Lion King

"Daily Battles" from Motherless Brooklyn

"A Glass of Soju" from Parasite

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

"High Above The Water" from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"Glasgow" from Wild Rose

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and concludes on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.