Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Giacchino (Let Him Go), Theodore Shapiro (The Good House) and George S. Clinton & Amit May Cohen (Zombies 2), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

4 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): The Grudge (The Newton Brothers).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-The Grudge (3 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Van Dyke Parks (Wild Bill, The Company) is turning 76 today.

- Michael Hoenig (The Blob, Dark Skies) is turning 67 tomorrow, January 4.

- Aaron Zigman (The Notebook, John Q) is turning 57 on Monday, January 6.

- Clint Mansell (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) is turning 57 on Tuesday, January 7.