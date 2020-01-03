Weekly Roundup: January 3
Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Giacchino (Let Him Go), Theodore Shapiro (The Good House) and George S. Clinton & Amit May Cohen (Zombies 2), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.
4 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.
Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): The Grudge (The Newton Brothers).
We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:
-The Grudge (3 songs)
The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:
- Van Dyke Parks (Wild Bill, The Company) is turning 76 today.
- Michael Hoenig (The Blob, Dark Skies) is turning 67 tomorrow, January 4.
- Aaron Zigman (The Notebook, John Q) is turning 57 on Monday, January 6.
- Clint Mansell (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) is turning 57 on Tuesday, January 7.
- Jan 3Weekly Roundup: January 3
- Dec 27Weekly Roundup: December 27
- Dec 27Hollywood Records/Fox Music Announce 'Spies in Disguise' Soundtrack
- Dec 20Weekly Roundup: December 20
- Dec 16Oscar Shortlists in Music Categories Announced
- Dec 13'6 Underground' Soundtrack Relased
- Dec 13Weekly Roundup: December 13
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: