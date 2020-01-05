Hildur Gudnadottir, Elton John & Bernie Taupin Win Golden Globes
Earlier tonight, the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The nominees and winners in the music categories were as follows:
Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Winner: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton
Best Orginal Song - Motion Picture:
"Beautiful Ghosts" - Cats Songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
Winner: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman Songwriters: Elton John, Bernie Taupin
"Into the Unknown" - Frozen II Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
"Spirit" - The Lion King Songwriters: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
"Stand Up" - Harriet Songwriters: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
Related Titles
Related People
- Jan 5Hildur Gudnadottir, Elton John & Bernie Taupin Win Golden Globes
- Jan 3Weekly Roundup: January 3
- Dec 27Weekly Roundup: December 27
- Dec 27Hollywood Records/Fox Music Announce 'Spies in Disguise' Soundtrack
- Dec 20Weekly Roundup: December 20
- Dec 16Oscar Shortlists in Music Categories Announced
- Dec 13'6 Underground' Soundtrack Relased
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: