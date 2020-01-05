Earlier tonight, the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The nominees and winners in the music categories were as follows:

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Winner: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton

Best Orginal Song - Motion Picture:
"Beautiful Ghosts" - Cats Songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
Winner: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman Songwriters: Elton John, Bernie Taupin
"Into the Unknown" - Frozen II Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
"Spirit" - The Lion King Songwriters: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
"Stand Up" - Harriet Songwriters: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo