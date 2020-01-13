This morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for The 92nd Academy Awards. The nominees are as follows:

Best Original Score

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams



Best Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen II, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Stand Up" from Harriet, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The Oscars will be held on February 9th, 5:00 PT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A complete list of nominees for all categories is available at oscars.org.