92nd Academy Awards Nominations Announced
This morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for The 92nd Academy Awards. The nominees are as follows:
Best Original Score
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown" from Frozen II, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Stand Up" from Harriet, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
The Oscars will be held on February 9th, 5:00 PT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A complete list of nominees for all categories is available at oscars.org.
