Announced this week were new composer assignments for Benjamin Wallfisch (Mortal Kombat), Bear McCreary (Fantasy Island) and Christophe Beck (WandaVision), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Gentlemen (Christopher Benstead), The Last Full Measure (Philip Klein) and The Turning (Nathan Barr).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-The Gentlemen (12 songs)

-The Last Full Measure (1 song)

-The Turning (11 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Mike Patton (The Place Beyond the Pines, Crank: High Voltage) is turning 52 on Monday, January 27.

- David Robbins (Dead Men Walking, Bob Roberts) is turning 65 on Wednesday January 29.

- Steve Bartek (Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Novocaine) is turning 68 on Thursday, January 30.