Hildur Gudnadottir Wins at 73rd BAFTA Film Awards
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 | Submitted by Soundtrack.Net
Earlier today, the 73rd British Academy Film Awards were given out at the Royal Opera House in London. The nominees and winners in the music category were as follows:
Original Score:
1917 - Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit - Michael Giacchino
Winner: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
