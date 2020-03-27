Weekly Roundup: March 27
Announced this week were new composer assignments for Mark Mothersbaugh (The Willoughbys), Will Blair & Brooke Blair (The Virtuoso) and Amie Doherty (The High Note), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.
Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.
The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:
- Joel McNeely (A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Orville) is turning 61 tomorrow, March 28.
- Vangelis (Blade Runner, 1492: Conquest of Paradise) is turning 77 on Sunday, March 29.
- Eric Clapton (Lethal Weapon, The Story of Us) is turning 75 on Monday, March 30.
- Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside) is turning 48 on Tuesday, March 31.
