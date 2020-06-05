Weekly Roundup: June 5
Announced this week were new composer assignments for Carter Burwell (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Gabriel Yared (The Life Ahead) and Ryan Shore (Love, Guaranteed), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.
Over 20 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.
The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:
- Danny Lux (Grey's Anatomy, Halloween: Resurrection) is turning 51 today.
- Don Peake (The Hills Have Eyes, Knight Rider) is turning 80 on Sunday, June 7.
- David Buckley (Jason Bourne, The Good Wife) is turning 44 on June 7.
- James Newton Howard (The Hunger Games, The Sixth Sense) is turning 69 on Tuesday, June 9.
- Matthew Margeson (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) is turning 40 on June 9.
- Randy Edelman (The Last of the Mohicans, Dragonheart) is turning 73 on Wednesday, June 10.
