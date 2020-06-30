The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to join the organization to 819 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2020. Among the composers, songwriters and music editors invited to the music branch are:

Clinton Bennett (music editor)

Tamar-Kali  "The Last Thing He Wanted," "Mudbound"

Joshuah Brian Campbell  "Harriet"

Chanda Dancy  "After We Leave," "Everything before Us"

Nainita Desai  "The Reason I Jump," "For Sama"

Arhynn Descy  "Eye for an Eye," "50 Kisses"

Bryce Dessner  "Irresistible," "The Two Popes"

Cynthia Erivo*  "Harriet"

Ilan Eshkeri  "Stardust," "Layer Cake"

Robert Glasper  "The Photograph," "Mr. Soul!"

Katie Greathouse (music editor)

Andrea Guerra  "The Pursuit of Happyness," "Hotel Rwanda"

Tom Howe  "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon," "Charming"

Chad Hugo  "The Black Godfather," "Hidden Figures"

Devonté Hynes  "Queen & Slim," "Fifty Shades of Grey"

Jung Jae-Il  "Parasite," "Okja"

Peter Kam  "Dragon," "The Warlords"

Lele Marchitelli  "Loro 1," "The Great Beauty"

Cyril Morin  "Zaytoun," "Samsara"

Khaled Mouzanar  "Capernaum," "Where Do We Go Now?"

Larry Mullen Jr.  "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," "Man on the Train"

Blake Neely  "Assassins," "Life as We Know It"

Roger Neill  "20th Century Women," "Beginners"

Michael Nyman  "Gattaca," "The Piano"

Sattar Oraki  "The Salesman," "Give Back"

Michiru Oshima  "Memories of Tomorrow," "Lost Paradise"

Park Inyoung  "Pieta," "Poongsan"

Max Richter  "Ad Astra," "Waltz with Bashir"

Patrice Rushen  "Men in Black," "Indecent Proposal"

Jeff Russo  "Lucy in the Sky," "Hondros"

Arturo Sandoval  "Richard Jewell," "The Mule"

Anton Sanko  "Fractured," "Ouija"

Jermaine Stegall  "Proximity," "Jamesy Boy"

Bernie Taupin  "Rocketman," "Brokeback Mountain"