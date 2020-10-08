Varèse Sarabande Records is thrilled to announce the upcoming soundtrack release of the Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin. The album is comprised of the original score by 3-time Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton and three original songs performed by breakthrough Polydor recording artist Celeste. Pemberton and Celeste co-wrote the film's focus track "Hear My Voice."

Varèse Sarabande Records will digitally release The Trial of the Chicago 7 album on October 16, the same day the film debuts worldwide on Netflix. Pre-order is available today, October 8, with the track "Hear My Voice," available for immediate download as an instant grat. A CD release of the soundtrack scheduled for November 20, is also available for pre-order starting today.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 tells the story of the violent clash with police at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. In what was intended to be a peaceful protest, the organizers—Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen), Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and others—are charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, leading to one of the most notorious trials in history.



"The first time I met Aaron Sorkin to talk through our ideas for the film, he'd already formulated the entire plan in his head. He knew the moments where the music should be strong and bold, and then also the ones where it should take more of a subtle and supporting role," says Pemberton. "I wanted there to be two worlds juxtaposing against each other—from the perceived restraint and control of the courtroom to chaos of the riots, which were some of my favorite moments to score."

Celeste spoke of her contribution to the original song, "Hear My Voice," stating, "I am so grateful to be part of such an important and timely film. Daniel Pemberton and I wanted to create a song that would be as meaningful, relevant and powerful as Aaron Sorkin's film. He's a true visionary and it really is an honor to contribute to this story."

Pemberton adds, "One of the first things Aaron Sorkin talked to me about was his vision for a song that could end the film, that could leave us with a sense of hope and possibility, of light beyond the darkness. I wanted to write something that captured the ideals of protest, that every person has a voice and a dream for the world and that those voices deserve to be heard. 'Hear My Voice' was that idea.

"I knew straight away I wanted to collaborate with Celeste, as her voice is one of the most magical things I have heard in recent times. Her voice soars on the track, and is an expression of freedom, defiance, and hope. Like anyone who makes art or desires change, we all want people to hear our voice. I am incredibly proud that together, we've made a song with a strong, powerful and simple message at its heart that feels as relevant to now, as it does to the events in Chicago in 1969, and I'm very excited for the rest of the world to hear it," says Pemberton.