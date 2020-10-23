Announced this week were new composer assignments for Fil Eisler (Thunder Force), Amelia Warner (Wild Mountain Thyme) and Nami Melumad (Star Trek: Prodigy), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): The Empty Man (Christopher Young & Lustmord).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Graeme Revell (The Crow, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider) is turning 65 today.

- David Kitay (Ghost World, Look Who's Talking) is turning 59 today.

- Jonathan Wolff (Seinfeld, Will & Grace) is turning 62 today.

- Michael Wandmacher (Drive Angry, My Bloody Valentine 3D) is turning 53 on Thursday, October 29.

- Hummie Mann (Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Year of the Comet) is turning 65 on October 29.